It's Official: Shay Mitchell Had the Best Hair Day Ever

It might seem like we are always going on and on about Shay Mitchell's hair (we are), but can you blame us? She brings it no matter what's on her agenda—awards show/red carpet/casual outing/gym workouts. Basically, her hair has given us life more times than we can count.

But yesterday Shay Mitchell shared a photo on her Instagram that seriously sent us down the rabbit hole of her best hair moments. After going through Shay's feed, we ended up on her hairstylist Chris Appleton's Insta, her makeup artist Mary Phillip's Insta, and then finally Shay's personal Snapchat account. The conclusion of our little trip was that Shay might have had the best hair day ever.

The photo Shay shared was of her as a strawberry blonde and was captioned, "Day 1 of our secret @smashboxcosmetics shoot and this strawberry blonde was one of my fave looks! Stay tuned to see all her friends soon."

Great news for two reasons—this means Shay Mitchell is working with Smashbox on something beauty related (dreams do come true) and that she can kill it in any hair color/style. As you can tell, we're still not over last weeks blonde wig.

The other hair looks Shay sported on social media were straight blunt bangs, blue braided hair, and pierced braid. While the strawberry blonde was definitely part of the Smashbox secret project, it's hard to tell if the others were, too.

Details 💙 @shaym A photo posted by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1) on Jul 17, 2016 at 10:23pm PDT

Either way, talk about #hairgoals.