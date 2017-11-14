Daily Beauty Buzz: Serena Williams’s Three-Tiered Ponytail

If there’s anything we’ve learned in 2017, it’s to take very literal cues from your outfit for your beauty look—and probably vice versa. Monochromatic makeup soared, as did hair accessories perfectly matching the accent colors on whatever a celebrity was wearing on the red carpet. Serena Williams’s updo for her appearance at an event in New York City proved the latter.

ANGELA WEISS/Getty

RELATED: Ariana Grande Just Got the Bangs You've Been Too Scared to Get

Sweeping her hair up into a high ponytail, Williams accessorized the hairstyle by securing the length of the pony in three sections, creating a three-tiered effect. But what what she sectioned off the hair was the main attraction. Gold lacing of some kind, of which coordinated with the gold accents on her little black Versace dress, was used to secure the top, while two circular gold accessories marked the remaining two sections.

VIDEO: 7 At-Home Drugstore Spa Treatments

The professional tennis player's was created by celebrity hairstylist Vernon François, who revealed his go-to products on his Instagram. To begin, he used his Mist Water ($18; sephora.com) to lock in moisture, and then put his Leave-In Conditioner ($28; sephora.com) on the ends of the ponytail to protect the hair.

Taylor Hill/Getty

As for her vampy lipstick, celebrity makeup artist Renny Vasquez reached for Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick in McMenamy ($38; sephora.com). Thirty-eight bucks might seem like a lot for a little tube of lipstick, but the pigment in this bullet is truly extraordinary. But would you expect anything else from Pat McGrath? The deep burgundy color of Williams's lipstick was complemented with groomed brows and a subtle highlight and contour that completed the look.