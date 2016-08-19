Selena Gomez's Secrets to Frizz-Free Curls

Frizz is hands down the cruelest part of summer and no one’s hair is spared from getting fuzzy in the heat. Combine high humidity levels with sweating it out on stage during each stop of her Revival Tour, and it’s no surprise that Selena Gomez and her go-to stylist Marissa Marino, have a strategic plan for keeping her natural curls smooth and frizz-free this summer.

The secret: keeping Selena’s strands strong and healthy to prevent frizz from forming, along with using minimal heat tools when styling her hair. All of the prep work starts when Selena’s in the shower. The 24-year-old singer and Pantene ambassador washes her strands with Pantene Pro-V Daily Moisture Renewal Shampoo & Conditioner ($4 each; target.com). This duo gives hair a hydrating boost to nourish curls without adding any extra weight.

Post-shower, Marissa runs Pantene Pro-V Style Series Mousse ($5; walmart.com) through Selena’s wet hair so that her curls are extra soft and bouncy they’re dry and styled. “I also always tell Selena to air dry her hair whenever possible, as that reduces that amount of heat I’m using on her hair and protects it from getting damaged—and I highly recommend doing this on a regular basis,” Marissa says. Once Selena’s hair is dry, she likes to spritz Pantene Pro-V Smooth Anti-Humidity Airspray ($5; target.com) as a final detail that locks the singer’s curls and keeps the frizz at bay.