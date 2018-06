Sarah Jessica Parker's SATC Hairstyles

THE LOOK Soft Brown WavesHOW-TO For her new color, a tamed curl seems appropriate. Start with a volumizing spray on wet hair and blow-dry using a large round brush. Use a large-barrel curling iron to wrap the hair from the ends half-way up the shaft and hold for ten seconds. Release and repeat around the entire head. Set with a light mist of hairspray.INSIDER TRICK Remember when coloring the hair in a drastic way, it's best to do it in gradual steps instead of an immediate change from blonde to brown or vice-versa.BUY ONLINE NOW Creme Haircolor, Garnier Nutrisse, $7; drugstore.com Try on hair now!