Sarah Jessica Parker's SATC Hairstyles

THE LOOK Long Sexy Waves HOW-TO This style works well on hair with natural wave or texture to it. To style, let hair air-dry halfway, then finish drying with a rough blow-dry. Smooth with a paddle brush, then use a 1-1/2 inch curling iron to create the waves. Wrap small sections of hair around the barrel, holding it vertically. Repeat around the entire head and set with a light hairspray. INSIDER TRICK An undone, slightly crooked part adds to the playfulness and ease of this look.
Try on hair now!
James Devaney/WireImage
Sarah Jessica Parker
THE LOOK Dramatic Side Bun HOW-TO Spritz wet hair with a styling tonic and blow-dry with a large round brush. Create a deep side part and comb hair across the ear, pulling it to a low ponytail (but don't secure it with an elastic). Twist the ponytail up and to the side, tucking in the ends as you reach the end. Secure with hair-colored bobby pins. Finish with hairspray and a pretty clip. INSIDER TRICK If you have thin or short hair, this isn't the best style for you-it's best done with long, thick locks. BUY ONLINE NOW Styling tonic, MOP, $12.50; goddess-within.com.
Try on hair now!
Abaca
Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw
THE LOOK Soft, Natural Waves HOW-TO Spritz wave spray onto wet hair and let air-dry. To give hair a little extra wave, braid sections of hair while it's still wet and remove when dry. Smaller braids yield tighter waves. INSIDER TRICK Don't worry about excess frizz-this look is meant to have that carefree appeal to it. BUY ONLINE NOW Waves of Envy Sea Mist, Sunsilk, $4; drugstore.com.
Try on hair now!
Bill Davila/Startraks
Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw
THE LOOK Soft Brown Waves HOW-TO For her new color, a tamed curl seems appropriate. Start with a volumizing spray on wet hair and blow-dry using a large round brush. Use a large-barrel curling iron to wrap the hair from the ends half-way up the shaft and hold for ten seconds. Release and repeat around the entire head. Set with a light mist of hairspray. INSIDER TRICK Remember when coloring the hair in a drastic way, it's best to do it in gradual steps instead of an immediate change from blonde to brown or vice-versa. BUY ONLINE NOW Creme Haircolor, Garnier Nutrisse, $7; drugstore.com.
Try on hair now!
Bill Davila/Startraks
1 of
5
Advertisement
1 of 4James Devaney/WireImage
Sarah Jessica Parker
THE LOOK Long Sexy Waves HOW-TO This style works well on hair with natural wave or texture to it. To style, let hair air-dry halfway, then finish drying with a rough blow-dry. Smooth with a paddle brush, then use a 1-1/2 inch curling iron to create the waves. Wrap small sections of hair around the barrel, holding it vertically. Repeat around the entire head and set with a light hairspray. INSIDER TRICK An undone, slightly crooked part adds to the playfulness and ease of this look.
Try on hair now!
Advertisement
2 of 4Abaca
Sarah Jessica Parker
THE LOOK Dramatic Side Bun HOW-TO Spritz wet hair with a styling tonic and blow-dry with a large round brush. Create a deep side part and comb hair across the ear, pulling it to a low ponytail (but don't secure it with an elastic). Twist the ponytail up and to the side, tucking in the ends as you reach the end. Secure with hair-colored bobby pins. Finish with hairspray and a pretty clip. INSIDER TRICK If you have thin or short hair, this isn't the best style for you-it's best done with long, thick locks. BUY ONLINE NOW Styling tonic, MOP, $12.50; goddess-within.com.
Try on hair now!
3 of 4Bill Davila/Startraks
Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw
THE LOOK Soft, Natural Waves HOW-TO Spritz wave spray onto wet hair and let air-dry. To give hair a little extra wave, braid sections of hair while it's still wet and remove when dry. Smaller braids yield tighter waves. INSIDER TRICK Don't worry about excess frizz-this look is meant to have that carefree appeal to it. BUY ONLINE NOW Waves of Envy Sea Mist, Sunsilk, $4; drugstore.com.
Try on hair now!
Advertisement
4 of 4Bill Davila/Startraks
Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw
THE LOOK Soft Brown Waves HOW-TO For her new color, a tamed curl seems appropriate. Start with a volumizing spray on wet hair and blow-dry using a large round brush. Use a large-barrel curling iron to wrap the hair from the ends half-way up the shaft and hold for ten seconds. Release and repeat around the entire head. Set with a light mist of hairspray. INSIDER TRICK Remember when coloring the hair in a drastic way, it's best to do it in gradual steps instead of an immediate change from blonde to brown or vice-versa. BUY ONLINE NOW Creme Haircolor, Garnier Nutrisse, $7; drugstore.com.
Try on hair now!
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.