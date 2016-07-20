Redhead No More! Sarah Hyland Is Now a Bronde 

Sarah Hyland has tricked us all. We reported yesterday that the actress had dyed her hair copper red (remember the Spice Girls reference?), but as it turns out, the change was just temporary. The Modern Family star posted a snap of her on Instagram sporting "Ginger Spice" locks, and we all thought she was having a '90s throwback moment. It happens to us on a daily (or perhaps hourly) basis, so it seemed plausible. Butterfly clips, the Spice Girls, Troll dolls... Ah, the good days!

Today, she took again to her IG to clarify that it was all just part of the dying process of going back to being a "bronde" for her role in Modern Family. "Haha! Gotch ya! Back to a bronde for #modernfamily (the red hair was the process in to this and a happy surprise that I may want to go back to)," she wrote.

Haha! Gotch ya! Back to a bronde for #modernfamily 😘 (the red hair was the process in to this and a happy surprise that I may want to go back to) A photo posted by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on Jul 19, 2016 at 12:37pm PDT

Welcome back, Hayley! The bronde looks so fresh and summery, but if her character ever felt like going red, she could definitely pull it off. Anyone have any storyline ideas?