Sarah Hyland’s New Blonde Hair Means Spring Is Here 

Sarah Hyland is no stranger to highlights, but now she’s taken her blonde ambition to a whole new level. The actress was spotted out with nearly platinum hair, a huge switch up from the honey blonde hair color she’s been wearing for the last few weeks.

If you regularly follow her Instagram hair documentation, you probably saw this beauty move coming. Three months ago, Hyland was a true brunette with a few highlights blended into her mane, and she’s been slowly lightening it up since.

Now that spring is officially here, celebrity hair color makeovers are a given. Who do you think will live their best blonde life next?