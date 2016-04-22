Sara Sampaio’s Braided 'Do is #HairGoals

Victoria’s Secret model Sara Sampaio usually gives us all the #fitspo goals we need to hit the gym, because...well, her body is insane. Last night, though, we couldn’t stop staring at her hair. But, then again, that's all the time.

Sampaio stepped out in New York looking “smart casual,” as her hairstylist Danielle Priano put it on Instagram. Stunning is what we’d call it, but anyway... Priano created the model’s showstopping braided crown, and Carolina Gonzalez did her natural makeup (cat eye alert). By the way, if you want to get Priano’s sexy lashes, they are Ardell.

Another reason to try her braided look? Not only you will look super cute with plaits, but check out what your hair will look like the next day. SEXY.

Braids out #bighairdontcare 😜😜 A photo posted by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on Apr 22, 2016 at 7:49am PDT

Right, braids it is then.