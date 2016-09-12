13 Times Rihanna's Epic Hairstyles Defined #HairGoals

No one serves up epic hairstyles like Rihanna can. The singer never fails to make a statement whether she’s at work, work, work, work, work onstage, on the red carpet, or performing in music video. And just when you’ve thought the 28-year-old singer has tried just about every look, she’ll be back at it again with a new, daring style that us mere mortals could never pull off. From the bouncy waves that were RiRi’s signature look when she was fresh on the scene from Barbados to her gravity defining pineapple ponytail, we’ve rounded up the singer’s 13 most epic hairstyles she’s rocked throughout her career so far.