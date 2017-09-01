The 5 Haircuts You'll See Everywhere This Fall 

Even if you think the "new season, new you" mantra is cliche, it doesn't stop you from getting the urge to completely overall your beauty routine once the first cool end-of-summer breeze hits you. Along with swapping out your pastel nail polishes for dark moody shades, and your shimmery eyeshadows for bold matte colors, you might even be up for a new haircut, too.

If you're ready to make a hair change, look no further than the red carpet for inspiration for your next cut. The styles that consistently have been popping up on more and more of your favorite celebs, are always a pretty good indication of what cuts you'll see everywhere in the months to come.

From Zoë Kravitz's textured pixie to Hailey Baldwin's tousled lob, there's a cut for everyone whether you want to go short, stay long, or have straight or curly hair.

Here, we've rounded up the five red carpet haircut trends you'll see on everyone from your sister, friend, and desk mate this fall.

VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty