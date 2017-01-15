5 Photos That Prove Easy, Versatile Bangs Exist 

Bangs. You might think getting them means you’re stuck with a set style for however long it takes to grow them out, like a headband that won’t come off. But that couldn’t be further from the truth. While upkeep isn’t low maintenance if you want to keep them at an extremely particular length, bangs can have some versatility. Wear them blunt and straight, side-swept and wavy, or part them in the center like a modern Brigitte Bardot.

Want more recent examples? From Reese Witherspoon to Kat Graham, here are five celebrities that proof versatile and perhaps even effortless bangs exist.