You Need to See the Back of Peyton List's Topknot

This summer has been all about heatwaves and unimaginable humidity. We've basically given up on ever wearing our hair down, considering that "back of the neck hair sweat" is not a really a cute look on any of us.

While we've spent most of the summer debating between a braid or a bun, Peyton did both. Peyton's hairstyle features three plaits that run up her head and are secured into a voluminous coif on the top of her head. We only got a view from the back, so we don't know if there is any other detailing, but it looks like the base of the bun was wrapped with her own hair—a genius trick to hide a hair tie. This definitely isn't the first time we've seen this detail, and you can find a ton of tutorials on YouTube on nailing the upside down braid into a chignon.

This is pretty much the cherry on top of the cake that is the endless amount of beauty looks that Peyton has been killing lately. There's been smokey eyes, bold brows, red lipstick, beach waves, and hair ribbons. So basically, think of Peyton's Instagram as our new beauty bible.