Olivia Wilde Is Now Living Her Best Blonde Life

So do blondes have more fun? Olivia Wilde is about to find out. The actress took that #TransformationTuesday thing to a whole new level last night with a drastic hair makeover. She kissed her long and layered brunette locks goodbye and debuted a shocking and incredible platinum bob.

Besides fringe, a trim, and some highlights, this is the biggest hair change we've seen from the actress in a few years—in length and in dye! She introduced her new look to the world on both Instagram and at a Tiffany & Co. jewelry party.

"Oh what's up, BLONDE LIFE," she captioned her pic, which gave us an up-close look at the cropped cut and her effortlessly chic grown-out roots.

oliviawilde/Instagram

But Olivia Wilde isn't nearly the only celebrity in Hollywood proudly rocking this look. Wilde made it known she's now basically Kate Mara's twin with a hilarious snap.

When you roll up to the party with your new look and it turns out you just single white femaled your friend you haven't seen in a year. 😂 So fun checking out the new #TiffanyHardWear collection tonight. Thanks for having us @tiffanyandco! #TiffanyPartner #iloveyoukatemara A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Feb 7, 2017 at 7:06pm PST

"When you roll up to the party with your new look and it turns out you just single white femaled your friend you haven't seen in a year," she wrote.

Think this new 'do will rival the celebrity shag? Time (and hopefully Instagram pics) will tell.