Prepare to Be Amazed by Nicole Richie's Stunning Textured Bun

We're in serious need for summer hair inspo. Memorial Day Weekend gave us a preview of how hot and humid this summer is going to be. That leaves us with basically two summer hair options — chop it all off or figure out updo's that will keep our necks free and non-sticky. Nicole Richie is obviously always on top of the hair game, she probably started the lilac hair trend, and she's just sorted our summer hair problems.

Textured bun for @nicolerichie today ❤️ #MarksEyeView A photo posted by Mark Townsend (@marktownsend1) on Jun 1, 2016 at 12:57pm PDT

Celebrity hairstylist Mark Townsend (his clientele includes all three of the Olsen sisters as well as Shay Mitchell, btw) shared a photo on his Instagram of a messy bun, or "textured bun" as he captioned it, that he did on Nicole Richie. All we can say is it is so beautiful we are almost speechless. Almost. Copying this 'do stat — it'll get your hair out of your face, looks cute and works on curly hair.