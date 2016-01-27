13 Natural Hairstyles Inspired by the Stars

If you're like most of us, you've probably been wearing the same hairstyle for years. But that ends today. It's time to get out of your hair rut, and pick up some major inspiration from your favorite stars.

Whether you're on the prowl for a gorgeous updo or looking for new ways to sculpt your curls, there are several Hollywood looks that will inspire your next makeover. Plus, with the enviable versatility of natural hair, there's no excuse for wearing the same boring style everyday. Get ready to update your look by taking a peek at some of our favorite red carpet styles below.