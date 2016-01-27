13 Natural Hairstyles Inspired by the Stars

Getty Images (3)
Alexis Bennett
Jan 27, 2016 @ 6:00 pm

If you're like most of us, you've probably been wearing the same hairstyle for years. But that ends today. It's time to get out of your hair rut, and pick up some major inspiration from your favorite stars.

Whether you're on the prowl for a gorgeous updo or looking for new ways to sculpt your curls, there are several Hollywood looks that will inspire your next makeover. Plus, with the enviable versatility of natural hair, there's no excuse for wearing the same boring style everyday. Get ready to update your look by taking a peek at some of our favorite red carpet styles below.

1 of 13 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Zoë Kravitz

Kravitz keeps her curly tresses protected with long plaits that look great no matter if she's posing on the red carpet or performing on stage.

Advertisement
2 of 13 Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

Teyonah Parris

The Mad Men actress made jaws hit the floor with her stunning style. Felicia Leatherwood is the genius behind the futuristic style, which is part mohawk and side swept updo.

3 of 13 Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Serayah McNeill

Perfectly wanded curls always look great on the Empire actress. Get the star's bouncy look with the Sephora Collection Sculpt: Curling Iron ($30; sephora.com).

Advertisement
4 of 13 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Viola Davis

Davis rocked her gorgeous 'fro for the 2015 Emmys. The key to her look is the chic cut, which is low on the sides and longer at the top. 

Advertisement
5 of 13 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Tracee Ellis Ross

Bangs are the perfect way to add effortless glamour to your strands. Follow Ross's lead and make sure the extra fringe hits just at the brows when curled. 

Advertisement
6 of 13 Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi

Black-ish star Shahidi demonstrated how the effortless top knot can be a hit on the red carpet. Plus, the fail proof updo is perfect for protecting fragile ends.

Advertisement
7 of 13 Michael Stewart/WireImage

Maria Borges

The Victoria's Secret model wears her history-making 'fro low with beautiful shine. Make your textured mane glow with Ouidad Mongongo Oil ($40; rickysnyc.com).

Advertisement
8 of 13 Rob Kim/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o

Score a faux mohawk like Nyong'o with a bristle brush and a few bobby pins.

Advertisement
9 of 13 Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

Skai Jackson

A half up half down top knot is the perfect hairstyle for any ocassion. To recreate this Disney star's look make sure you use a hair tie that won't damage strands, like Scunci's No Damage Elastics Hair Ties ($3; walgreens.com).

Advertisement
10 of 13 John Lamparski/WireImage

Janelle Monáe

Monáe took a break from her usual pompadour and decided to let her tresses loose for an event she was honored at in New York City.

Advertisement
11 of 13 Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Amandla Stenberg

Gray hair is a major trend, but The Hunger Games actress took the edgy look to the next level by adding braids with loose ends.

Advertisement
12 of 13 Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Jurnee Smollett

Add texture to a blow out by sculpting loose glamorous waves like the Friday Night Lights actress.

Advertisement
13 of 13 Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Samira Wiley

The Orange is the New Black actress always keeps her pretty curls closely cropped. The low maintenance will instantly cut your beauty routine in half. All you'll need is a nourishing cream like TIGI Catwalk Curls Rock Amplifier ($20; ulta.com) and you're out of the door.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!