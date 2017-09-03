These Are the Most Popular Celebrity Haircuts Requested in Salons

The advice we hear the most often from hairstylists? Bring pictures. It’s been described as the best way possible to ensure you’re getting the haircut you really want. But these always-repeated words of wisdom started to make us think about the pics upon pics our favorite pros see on the reg, and the exact hair snapshots that make reoccurring appearances at the salon. How many times do you think your stylist has seen Reese Witherspoon’s piece-y bangs at the 2007 Golden Globes? What about Bella Hadid’s breakover cut at the 2017 Met Gala?

Here, we chatted with top hairstylists about the most popular hair images they see, plus why it’s a great choice.

VIDEO: Trust Us, We Tried It: The Modern Perm