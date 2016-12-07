MMA Fighter Ronda Rousey Is Pantene’s Newest Brand Ambassador

If you needed a reminder that being strong is beautiful, Ronda Rousey's latest powerful and inspirational project will do just that. The MMA fighter, Olympian, and actress (can you say #talented?) is the newest face of Pantene, and she’s teamed up with the hair-care brand for a campaign that’s all about embracing your strength as a woman and celebrating the fact that beauty comes from strength.

"I’m fully aware that I might not be the first person people think of to collaborate with a beauty brand,” said Rousey in a press release. “I’ve been called ‘Miss Man’ and ‘savage’ because of my physique, but to me, strength isn’t only about having muscles. It’s about having heart and finding inner confidence, so I’m honored that Pantene asked me to be part of their new campaign that encourages women to break gender barriers, break the glass ceiling and never settle."

Truth!

Courtesy

The campaign is entitled, “Don’t Hate Me Because I’m Strong. Strong Is Beautiful,” and it’s quite possibly one of the influential beauty brand messages we’ve seen this year. The campaign acknowledges that, as sad as it is, strong women still make people feel uncomfortable, and it’s about time we change that.

“If you think fierce can’t be feminine, I’m about to show you what only a strong woman can do,” she says in her video for the brand.

Can we talk about how healthy and shiny her hair looks in this video, too?

RELATED: Jared Leto's New Hair Is Business in the Front, Party in the Back

We have to applaud Pantene and Ronda for delivering this amazing campaign. The timing could not be better and we can't wait to see what's in store.