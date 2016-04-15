Mila Kunis Will Make You Want to Wear a Low Ponytail All Day, Every Day

Mila Kunis's latest hairstyle will make you rethink everything — OK, fine, maybe just your morning hair routine. At CinemaCon in Las Vegas, the actress showed up wearing a ponytail that is so cute, you might just rethink that blowout appointment you already have scheduled for tomorrow night.

Kunis kept it classy in a black and white dress and the sleekest low ponytail we’ve seen in a v. long time. While a lot of celebs are going for shorter lobs this spring, Mila is doing things her way and has kept the length. But tbh, she'd probably look amazing with short hair too.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Hopefully, we’ll get to see a lot more of her from now on, because A) we’re huge fans and B) she always serves up major beauty goals.