Michelle Pfeiffer Wore This Huge Hair Trend Way Before It Was Cool

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
Victoria Moorhouse
Oct 25, 2017 @ 5:15 pm

If the early 2000s were all about getting your hair as pin-straight as possible, the mid-to-late aughts were all about the messy wave. But while Khloe K. and Kristen Stewart circa Twilight made you want to invest in a curling wand, there was one celebrity who had owned the look way before the tousle was cool—Michelle Pfeiffer.

It’s become her signature, and recent red carpet pictures of Pfeiffer rocking textured curls touched with chic and effortless fly-aways, created by celebrity hair genius Richard Marin, had us eager to relive all of the actress’ red carpet beauty glory moments. Keep scrolling to check out her hair transformation, complete with bobs, lobs, updos, and of course, the messy waves we’ve long envied.

VIDEO: 6 of the Best Drugstore Finds Under $15

1 of 12 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagi

2001

Flippy ends, face-framing layers, longs of angles? Sounds like the early aughts! Michelle Pfeiffer gave all three of these trends a try in a lob-length cut at the I Am Sam premiere in 2001.

Advertisement
2 of 12 Jim Spellman/WireImage

2003

Still wearing a shoulder-grazing style, Pfeiffer added lots of body and bounce to her look with messy curls for the Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas screening.

3 of 12 Jim Spellman/WireImage

2003

Raise your hand if you wanted this exact cut in 2003. Acing that chin-length face-framing layer—not quite bangs but just choppy enough—was all the goals.

Advertisement
4 of 12 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

2007

A few years later while promoting Hairspray, Pfeiffer grew out her lob and embraced a golden and honey-toned blonde hair color.

Advertisement
5 of 12 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

2007

A true mid-aughts beauty win, Pfeiffer styled her long layers in loose, tousled waves that looked slightly deconstructed for the Hairspray premiere.

Advertisement
6 of 12 Gareth Davies/Getty

2007

For the premiere of Stardust that same year, Pfeiffer kept her curls more in-tact, opting for flowing and textured tendrils around her face.

Advertisement
7 of 12 Steve Granitz/Getty

2008

Updos aren't common, but when she does wear them, she gives them a "lived-in" vibe. For the 2008 SAG Awards, Pfeiffer tied her light-brunette hair up in a loose, wavy coif.

Advertisement
8 of 12 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

2009

In 2009, the actress debuted the extra curly lob once again in a golden sunkissed blonde hue with darker roots.

Advertisement
9 of 12 Jemal Countess/Getty

2011

While promoting her movie New Year's Eve, Pfeiffer switched things up with a multidimensional hair color accented with ashy and pale blonde highlights.

Advertisement
10 of 12 Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

2012

She does Old Hollywood glam blowouts without flaw, too.

Advertisement
11 of 12 Luca Teuchmann/WireImage

2013

Pfeiffer pinned back her face-framing dark blonde layers for an edgy and tousled half-up, half-down hairstyle.

Advertisement
12 of 12 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

2017

While promoting Mother!, Pfeiffer has kept her messy waves as her red carpet signature, often curling smaller sections for bends that create movement, texture, and volume.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!