Michelle Pfeiffer Wore This Huge Hair Trend Way Before It Was Cool

If the early 2000s were all about getting your hair as pin-straight as possible, the mid-to-late aughts were all about the messy wave. But while Khloe K. and Kristen Stewart circa Twilight made you want to invest in a curling wand, there was one celebrity who had owned the look way before the tousle was cool—Michelle Pfeiffer.

It’s become her signature, and recent red carpet pictures of Pfeiffer rocking textured curls touched with chic and effortless fly-aways, created by celebrity hair genius Richard Marin, had us eager to relive all of the actress’ red carpet beauty glory moments. Keep scrolling to check out her hair transformation, complete with bobs, lobs, updos, and of course, the messy waves we’ve long envied.

