Daily Beauty Buzz: Marion Cotillard’s Messy Braided Updo

Maybe the ballerina buns that were all over the 2018 SAGs red carpet don’t appeal to you. If that’s the case and you still want to pull your hair up off the back of your neck, look to the messy, twisted braided updo that Marion Cotillard wore to the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Spring Summer 2018 in Paris.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

From the front, it looked like Cotillard was only wearing a messy milkmaid braid, which usually consists of two braids overlapping one another at the crown of the head, but a picture of the back of the hairstyle revealed the creation consisted of several braids twisted and fastened around her head.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

We don't have the exact breakdown on how her stylist achieved the look, but to get a similar look, be sure to pull apart, or "pancake," your braids before twisting and securing. This will give you that wispy, effortless texture she wore so well. Also consider prepping your hair with a texture spray, paste, or powder, which will give your hair grit before creating the plaits—we love Oribe Swept Up Volume Powder ($42; nordstrom.com).

The actress paired her hairstyle with relatively simple but pretty makeup. She swept shimmery neutral eyeshadow over her lids and coated her eyelashes with mascara for an eye-opening effect. A creamy pinky-nude on her lips rounded out the look.