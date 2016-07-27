Margot Robbie's Latest Braid Is Just Breathtaking 

Would it be unrealistic to make a petition to continue the Suicide Squad press tour for like… forever? Hear us out, though. Last week, we were graced with the beauty news that not only had Cara Delevingne decided to chop off her long blonde hair for a chic lob, but she also debuted a new tattoo. The ink? An elephant, and it’s an actual work of art. Perhaps even worthy of museum placement, if you ask us.

This week, Margot Robbie has been igniting all kinds of hair envy in our lives. Forget the Suicide Squad press—she’s on what we would consider a greatest hits hair tour. OK, we don't really mean forget Harley Quinn, but you get it.

Her latest look? Another enviable braid by beauty pro Sarah Potempa. Just wait until you see this 'do.

RELATED: Margot Robbie's Fishtail Braid Is Beach Beauty Done Right I styled the stunning @margotrobbie in a low twisted #braid for the #bellereveto event today in #Toronto 🌸✌🏼beautiful #makeup by @patidubroff #margotrobbie #braidideas #braidinspo #harleyquinn #suicidesquad #igotbeachwaved @thebeachwaver @suicidesquadmovie top by @ullajohnson #summerhair #summerbraids 🌺 A photo posted by Sarah Potempa (@sarahpotempa) on Jul 26, 2016 at 5:44pm PDT

Aside from being Margot's hairstylist, Sarah also created the beachy waves at this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. And while she has been creating some serious looks on Margot, this one takes the cake.

We're obsessed with this messy, super long plait that Margot is sporting in the picture, and it looks like it required a combination of extensions, hair spray, and magic.

The wisps of hair left out to frame Margot's face are also a genius way of dealing with that issue of when you can get those shorter hairs or shorter layers in your braid.

We also can't forget to give a shout out to makeup artist Pati Dubroff, who always pull through with demure yet beautiful makeup.