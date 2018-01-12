Daily Beauty Buzz: Margot Robbie's Messy Topknot 

A tight topknot tied up with a bow is an ice skater's equivalent of a celeb wearing a matte red lipstick on the red carpet. Margot Robbie took a page from her role in I, Tonya for her 2018 Critics Choice Awards hairstyle, but don't expect to see the messy topknot she wore to win the award for Best Actress in a Comedy on the ice at the upcoming 2018 Winter Olympics.

"The whole look was inspired by the fact that Margot was wearing Chanel and for hair and makeup we were trying to emulate a classic Chanel aesthetic," said Robbie's hairstylist Bryce Scarlett for TRESemmé in a press release.

Before rough-drying Robbie's hair, the pro ran TRESemmé's TRES Two Extra Hold Mousse ($5; target.com) through the actress' roots to create more lift and volume. Once her hair was dry, Scarlett scrunched her mid-lengths to bring out Robbie's natural wave, and layered TRESemmé's Compressed Micro-Mist Hair Spray Hold Level 2: Smooth ($5; target.com) throughout her hair to give it texture toughness so the overall look was pretty, but cool.

To create the actual topknot, the pro pulled the star's hair up into a ponytail that was placed slightly on the right side of her head, letting some pieces fall around the nape of her neck, and twisted the rest into an undone bun, securing it with bobby pins. He finished the style by wrapping a black velvet ribbon around the base of the knot.

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/Getty Images

Robbie's makeup artist Pati Dubroff tied the look of the actress' pleated black and white Chanel dress and the updo together by giving her a clean, graphic cat eye. The pro used Chanel's Calligraphie De Chanel Cream Eyeliner in Hyperblack ($35; chanel.com) to create the flick.