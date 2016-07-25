Margot Robbie’s Fishtail Braid Is Beach Beauty Done Right

The need to be a mermaid has never felt so real after checking out celebrity hairstylist Sarah Potempa's fishtail braid on Margot Robbie. Let us please draw your attention to the braid over the beachy waves—that's what truly makes the look so mermagical. Margot's hairstyles for the Suicide Squad press tour have been impeccable, but we're not going to lie, this #look definitely makes the top five.

So who is the genius who crafted this 'do of which you'd find in all your summer dreams, potentially one when you're on a tropical island with a pina colada in hand? That would be Sarah Potempa, a celebrity hair guru known for her braiding. For real, she once challenged herself to post a braid inspo pic on Instagram every single day for a year. But to call her a braid goddess just doesn't feel like enough honestly.

I mean, have you seen the crown of braids she bestowed on Sarah Gadon (I would wear every single day of my life, BTW)? Or the halo she created for Margot Price for her appearance on SNL?

Seriously, between braids and beachy waves, we're p. sure a better hair combo doesn't exist on this planet. Consider this all the hair inspo you need from now till forever. (Meanwhile, here I am still trying to figure out how to French braid).