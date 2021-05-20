Mandy Moore Brought Back Her Y2K Blonde Hair
She hasn't had hair this light in over 15 years.
For older millennials who first remember Mandy Moore as a blonde in her "Candy" music video and The Princess Diaries, the star's new hair color is like déjà vu.
Moore has dyed her hair buttery blonde for summer 2021, and it's the lightest she's gone since 2005. The Garnier ambassador turned to her longtime colorist Nikki Lee of Nine Zero One Salon to guide her through the coloring process, then Moore's go-to stylist Ashley Streicher styled her newly sun-kissed hair into loose beachy waves for the look's Instagram debut.
The new mom's color was created using the Garnier's Nutrisse Hair Color in 70 Almond Cream, a best-selling $7 drugstore box dye that contains nourishing ingredients like shea butter and avocado oil to protect hair throughout the dye session.
Moore is also turning to the brand's products to help maintain her color, including the Color Reviver Mask, a hydrating, color-depositing treatment that cuts brassy tones and dullness from color-treated hair.
While the star is now going to use the Cool Blonde shade, it's a product she already knows and loves using. Moore previously told InStyle she swears by the mask for her deep brunette hair.
"It's like a color-care mask. I put on the chestnut brown color and it helps keep my hair from getting brassy, and instantly refreshes my color," she said. "I've been waiting for something like this that's easy and I can do myself at home, while knowing I'm not going to mess anything up. It's made my hair look shiny, healthy, and less brassy from being out in the sun."
While you can get Moore's exact hair color at the drugstore, dyeing your hair at home isn't an easy task when you don't have a celebrity colorist on speed dial. Luckily, our handy guide can help.