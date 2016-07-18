So Here's What Maddie Ziegler Looks Like With Black Hair

We're so used to seeing Maddie with long brunette hair or in a short blonde wig for Sia's music videos that we had a complete OMG moment after seeing makeup artist and hairstylist Tonya Brewer's latest Instagram post. That would be Maddie with a blunt black bob, of course. Take it all in below.

Tonya, who is a makeup artist and hairstylist that regularly works with a bunch of your favorite super beauty-obsessed celebs (think Bella Thorne and Ashley Tisdale), shared a video of Maddie captioned, "new do." While our first instinct was to brand this the most drastic hair makeover of the summer, we're not sure that it's permanent. It honestly looks like another wig.

new do A video posted by Tonya Brewer (@thetonyabrewer) on Jul 18, 2016 at 6:20am PDT

However, the dancer posted an Instagram earlier today that we noticed Sia was tagged in, so we're possibly looking at a new project involving Maddie. And that, ladies and gents, would be literally the best way to start your week. It doesn't look like it's a #throwback, anyway!

