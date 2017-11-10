Lupita Nyong'o Calls Out a Magazine for Retouching Her Natural Hair

Lupita Nyong'o is one star who has always embraced her natural hair and heritage, which is exactly why she called out a UK magazine for retouching her hair on its cover of which she graces.

Thursday evening, the actress took to Instagram to share that she was "disappointed" that her hair was edited to fit a "more Eurocentric notion of what beauty looked like." In the post, she shared what the before and after photos of her cover looked like. Pre-retouching, Nyong'o's cover featured the star's striking features and her hair pulled back into a low, full ponytail with visible curls.

Post-retouching, the ponytail was out of sight. Nyong'o expressed her disappointment in the publication and that it was a missed opportunity to showcase the message that the definition of beauty isn't a single color. "Being featured on the cover of a magazine fulfills me as it is an opportunity to show other dark, kinky-haired people, and particularly our children that they are beautiful just the way they are," she said in the post.

Nyong'o ended the 'gram with the hashtag #dtmh, a nod to Solange's song "Don't Touch My Hair," another celeb who has dealt with a publication editing her hair in a cover photo.

At time when the beauty industry is seeing more and more brands celebrate diversity with the casting of their campaign stars and inclusivity with their makeup shade offerings, it's disappointing to see that publications aren't getting the memo that acceptance is what's beautiful.

The only way to continue to see change is to lead like Nyong'o and speak out.