Lucy Hale's Latest Hairstyle Totally Channels Posh Spice

Although Lucy Hale isn’t afraid to experiment with hair color and style, she’s been wearing her signature bob for a while now. And while there’s nothing wrong with knowing what style works for you and pledging loyalty to it—especially its perfectly tousled undone waves like Hale’s—changing your look every once in a while is how to avoid falling into a hair rut.

Instead of hitting up her go-to stylist Kristin Ess’s salon chair for a new cut, Ess made a small tweak to Hale’s bob by simply reaching for a flat iron. The stylist ran it from root to tip throughout Hale’s head until every strand was crease-free. And that asymmetrical length? Ess stealthy switched Hale’s center part over to the side to create the illusion of an updated cut.

This earring is never coming off 🔗 🆗 A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Apr 12, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

Back with my favorites!! @lucyhale @kristin_ess 💄💄. Watch all the PLL girls tomorrow on @theellenshow 🙌🏼 A post shared by Kelsey Deenihan (@kdeenihan) on Apr 12, 2017 at 7:31pm PDT

RELATED: Lucy Hale’s New Haircut Will Make You Want to Go Shorter

Pared with soft, neutral eyes and a moody berry lip, the whole vibe of the look is very ‘90s and not a far departure from the one of the decade’s ultimate beauty icons, Posh Spice.

VIDEO: Lucy Hale Beauty Moments You Need to See

If you’re looking for us, we’re heating up our flat irons.