Lucy Hale Shocked Us All With Another Stunning Hair Transformation 

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Although when is she not stunning, tbh.

Kelly Bryant
Dec 05, 2016 @ 10:30 am

Since wrapping the final season of Pretty Little Liars, Lucy Hale has had some fun playing around with her look. And while her lightened locks looked beautiful, sometimes you just want to capture a bit of your signature style again.

Hale hit up Instagram to debut her newly shorn locks (that lob!) in a chic dark brunette hue. The new look comes courtesy of the actor's go-to hair guru Kristin Ess. 

🎤 I go back to blaaaaack. Thank you @kristin_ess for taking me back to my true self 🙋🏻

A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on

The color really accentuates Hale's eyes, and the new style is equal parts sophisticated and playful. Why do we have a feeling women everywhere are going to be bringing this photo to their stylist to copy?

A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on

RELATED: Lucy Hale's Hair Color Will Be Everywhere This Fall

It's essentially the perfect look for holiday party hopping this season.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!