Lucy Hale’s New Hair Color Will Be Everywhere This Fall

We’re calling it: Cherry chocolate highlights will be everywhere this fall, and Lucy Hale’s gorgeous new hair color is definitely enough to kick off the trend. The Pretty Little Liars star added warm brunette balayaged dimension to her hair, thanks to the help of Vancouver-based hair colorist Chris Weber Mirlach, a pro who was recommended by the legendary celebrity hairstylist Kristin Ess.

For the past few months, Hale has been fairly committed to her dark brunette hair color, only switching up her look by chopping off a few inches from her bob here and there.

The highlights seem to be placed around her face and concentrated from mid shaft to her ends, and they look subtle and incredibly natural when styled in beachy, undone waves.

My @kristin_ess of Vancouver is @chrisweberhair 👯 thank you thank you for being so sweet and warming up my locks 🌞 A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Aug 3, 2017 at 10:29pm PDT

Hale isn't the only celebrity who's making end-of-summer updates on her hair. Last week, Sarah Hyland debuted a new cherry chocolate shade, while Khloe Kardashian officially went bronde and then returned to beachy blonde yet again.