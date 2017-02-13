Lucy Hale's New Haircut Will Make You Want to Go Shorter

Here’s another reason to consider booking an appointment with your hairstylist: Lucy Hale just went even shorter, and it looks good.

Although on Pretty Little Liars Hale’s character Aria Montgomery is hesitant to make hair changes, which once resulted in her long mane getting chopped off in her sleep as one of “A’s” punishments, in real life, the actress isn’t afraid to play with new hairstyles.

RELATED: The Secret to Lauren Conrad’s Perfect Hair Is Coming to a Target Aisle Near You

Lately Hale has been wearing a shoulder-grazing lob cut, but her go-to stylist Kristin Ess just took her length shorter, officially giving the actress a bob. While her new style is pretty choppy, Hale’s part was brought over to the side to create a faux side-bang effect. The 27-year-old actress shared her new look on Instagram over the weekend with the caption “Different hair and & glasses for all my moods.”

Different hair & glasses for all my moods 🙃👓♊️ A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Feb 11, 2017 at 6:43pm PST

Whatever your current mood is, we think you’re going to love the star’s new cut. Check out Hale’s new bob above, and click through our gallery to see more of this year’s celebrity hair transformations.