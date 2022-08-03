Lizzo's Latest Look and Hair Color Took the Barbiecore Trend to New Heights

Lizzo never does anything halfway. Whether it's a song, a flirty DM to Chris Evans, or a fashion look, the artist is fully committed. So, when she decided to embrace the Barbiecore trend, you can trust she went all out — with matching hair and glam, too.

On Monday, First We Feast dropped a sneak peek at this week's episode of their viral YouTube show Hot Ones (premiering on Thursday, August 4) with a very special guest. In the clip, Lizzo sits at the iconic, hot-sauce-stacked table in a vibrant pink cheetah-print top and matching bomber jacket. But she didn't stop there — Lizzo also donned a fuchsia, waved hairstyle (perhaps a wig?) that coordinated with her gold and highlighter pink eyeshadow. She completed the look with a blinged-out "Yitty" necklace (her childhood nickname and now shapewear brand).

"Hi, I'm Lizzo, and I suffer from acid reflux," she said looking into the camera. "And I am the guest on Hot Ones this week." For the uninitiated, the show's premise is making the celebrity guests eat 10 wings smothered in some of the hottest sauces in the world. If they make it to the end of the line, the show's tradition is to add an extra dab of the condiment onto the chicken. Given Lizzo's full-send energy, we have a feeling she'll go all the way.

Lizzo also teased her episode on her Instagram with a video scanning the sauces before flipping off the host Sean Evans (peep her nails that match the rest of her 'fit).

"BITCH I AINT BEEN THE SAME SINCE I LEFT THAT TABLE HOE @firstwefeast," she captioned the clip set to an audio with the lyrics, "I want to go home." "THEN WE THROW HANDS NO TZATZIKI 🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵 HOT ONES THIS THURSDAY 8/4."