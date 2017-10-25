Daily Beauty Buzz: Lily-Rose Depp’s High Ponytail 

Known for her loose waves and messy topknots, Lily-Rose Depp just completely switched up her red carpet hair aesthetic. For the 2017 WWD Honors event in New York City, the actress swept her hair up into a sleek, shiny, and flyaway-free high ponytail, or a new take on your go-to gym hairstyle.

While the hair on the crown of the head was pulled back and touched with a slightly glossy finish, contrasting texture was added into the lengths of her hair with tousled, effortless waves. The finishing touch—and one you should adopt to make any pony a little dressier—was a section of hair wrapped around where her hair-tie is placed. This trick hides the elastic at the base and gives the ponytail a more finished look.

VIDEO: Lily-Rose Depp's Beauty Transformation

As for her makeup, the actress kept to her signature: a smudgy cat-eye and bottom liner created with midnight black eyeliner. To get a similar look, choose an eyeliner pencil that you can smudge out with your fingers in order to ace the imperfect, undone vibe, like Chanel Le Crayon Khol Intense Eye Pencil in Noir ($30; nordstrom.com). Because this liner also has a precise tip, you can easily use it to tightline without dealing with mishaps that are difficult to clean up.

The rest of her makeup was balanced out with light-catching highlighter delicately placed on her cheekbones, a barely-there nude lip, and metallic eyeshadow.