Every Product You Need to Get Lily Collins's Voluminous Red Carpet Hairstyle 

Lily Collins is a bonafide chameleon when it comes to rapid hair transformations, and we're dying over her latest red carpet look. The actress graced the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 8th Annual Governors Awards with a '70s style that will make you long for the looks of the disco era.

Celeb stylist Gregory Russell worked his magic to create the stunning look, which was inspired by Collins's marigold dress.

To achieve the look, Russell use Christophe Robin Instant Volumizng Mist ($39; sephora.com) at the roots of damp hair for volume. "I then blew out her hair with lots of volume at the roots with my Harry Josh Round Brush ($50; dermstore.com)," he says. "I set each section as I blew out with a duck bill clip. When complete, I allowed the hair to cool for about 5 to 10 minutes."

Next, Russell used a 1.25" iron, curling with the tail of the hair over the barrel and away from the face. He set each curled section with a duckbill clip to cool. While allowing hair to set, Russell used Klorane Dry Shampoo ($20; ulta.com) at the roots.

"Once cooled I removed the pins and sprayed each section through the length with the Klorane Dry Shampoo and brushed out with my Mason Pearson Brush ($150; nordstrom.com)," he explains. "I then emulsified a pearl-sized amount of Ouai Matte Pomade ($24; sephora.com) and ran my hands through the lengths of her hair for control, texture, and definition."

To move strands out of Collins's face, Russell pulled up the side and fastened them tightly with bobby pins. He parted hair "through the mohawk" and secured front sections to the sides, brushing the rest of the hair back to leave plenty of volume.

"I loosened it up by spraying Ouai Wave Spray ($12; sephora.com) through the lengths for a more modern texture," he says. "I finished the look using Sachajuan Hairspray ($20; walmart.com) for hold and shine."

So pretty, so vintage, so very Hollywood.