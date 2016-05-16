Lily Collins Just Made a Major Hair Change

Getty Images

She’s seeing red.

Kelly Bryant
May 16, 2016 @ 8:00 am

When it comes to her look, Lily Collins has typically stuck with classic styles. Whether taking the plunge on a pixie cut or flaunting lengthier strands, the actress is a stunner. Apparently a recent trip to South Korea inspired Collins to get adventurous with her mane, because she’s been posting some smokin’ hot photos of herself sporting a fiery new hue.

[RELATED: Get Lily Collins’ Met Gala Hair Look]

Too many colors in the rainbow to stay the same #KrazyinKorea #alteregoemerges...

A photo posted by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on

In three separate selfies taken over the weekend, Collins is seen with an asymmetrical bob colored a vibrant red and it’s giving us serious hair inspo. Each pic is hashtagged with #KrazyinKorea so clearly she’s feeling footloose and fancy free while abroad.

Fueling the fire within. Red hair don't care #timeforachange #KrazyinKorea...

A photo posted by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on

She later add a couple of other photos to her Insta account showing off her new strands in a more casual light as she hit the town, even posing with one of her Lancome ads.

[RELATED: You’re Going to Want to Copy Lucy Hale’s Floral Updo STAT]

This lady is a bombshell no matter which hair color she’s wearing, but we’re so loving the red.

Twinning with Frida Khalo's dog but not sure how I feel about it. To wear or no to wear? I say, Fri-da-puppy...

A photo posted by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!