Lily Collins Just Made a Major Hair Change

She’s seeing red.
When it comes to her look, Lily Collins has typically stuck with classic styles. Whether taking the plunge on a pixie cut or flaunting lengthier strands, the actress is a stunner. Apparently a recent trip to South Korea inspired Collins to get adventurous with her mane, because she’s been posting some smokin’ hot photos of herself sporting a fiery new hue.
In three separate selfies taken over the weekend, Collins is seen with an asymmetrical bob colored a vibrant red and it’s giving us serious hair inspo. Each pic is hashtagged with #KrazyinKorea so clearly she’s feeling footloose and fancy free while abroad.
She later add a couple of other photos to her Insta account showing off her new strands in a more casual light as she hit the town, even posing with one of her Lancome ads.
