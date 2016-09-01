Lea Michele's Low Ponytail Might Be Her Most Elegant Hairstyle Yet 

We've had a somewhat tumultuous relationship with the low ponytail. While great in theory and totally chic when done right, in practice things can get a little complicated. If you set it too high, you're rocking that at-the-gym pony. And while a tousled low ponytail is the epitome of downtown cool, sometimes it doesn't feel special enough for a night out or something a tad fancier.

However, we're sure upgrading it from "woke up. need coffee" hairstyle to "damn, I look good" hairstyle is just a little easier if you have a bonafide superman doing your 'do. You know, like Lea Michele.

That's what hair magician Chris Appleton did for Glee star when he created one of the chicest low ponytails we've ever seen.

RELATED: Maude Apatow Shares Her Spray Tan Fail on Instagram

Pony details with gold lace @msleamichele Hair by me 💇 A photo posted by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1) on Aug 31, 2016 at 10:14pm PDT

A low ponytail that good (do you see any flyaways?!) doesn't need any help, but the gold lace is a perfect way to give an upgrade, and we'll gladly take any advice on how to wear hair accessories the right way—or just not like we're 12.

Now BRB while we spend all of Labor Day weekend attempting to recreate this.