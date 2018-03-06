10 Timeless Layered Haircuts That Don't Look Like "The Rachel"

The onset of a new season is arguably the most common reason for wanting to change your hair. But, how do you choose a new look when you feel totally uninspired? Adding layers to your existing length will dramatically transform your current style.

You're probably familiar with layering thanks to the long, blunt ones you had as a teenager. But, the cutting technique that works on a variety of hair types and textures is actually capable of doing so much more. Choppy layers can add more volume to fine strands, while long feathered layers can take the weight out of thick hair. Not to mention, when you have balayage or ombré highlights, a layered style can also add even more dimension to your color.

Need visuals to screenshot for your stylist? The red carpet is a good place to start. Whether you have a pixie, the permanently popular lob, or a longer length, we've rounded up the best celebrity haircuts with layers to inspire you before heading to the salon.

Keep scrolling for 10 layered styles to consider trying this spring.

