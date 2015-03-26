Layered Haircuts

Mar 26, 2015 @ 5:42 pm
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum
WHEN: The 2012 Golden Globes
WHY IT WORKS: Klum's wore sleek layers with a slight inward curl.

Try on Heidi Klum's many hairstyles in our Hollywood Makeover Tool!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Heidi Klum

