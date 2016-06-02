Alert: Lana Del Rey Is Now a Blonde

We'll always have a soft spot for Lana Del Rey. When Born To Die came out in 2012, we finally got the unapologetically glamorous, retro, and sultry icon we'd been waiting for. Lana and her music basically became synonymous with fab long nails and big, long, dark hair. But as of yesterday, Lana's hair is no longer dark (dw, it's still long and voluminous).

Lana stepped out yesterday with a huge surprise — blonde hair! Check out the pic below.

Getty Images

For as long as we've known Lana Del Rey as Lana Del Rey, she's sported different shades of dark hair. We've seen her in dark browns and reds, but we haven't seen her as a blonde since her pre-Lana days when she was known as "Lizzy Grant." We don't think this means she'll be returning to Lizzy Grant, but we do hope this means there is new music coming! Only time will tell...