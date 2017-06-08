This Is What Lady Gaga Looks Like with Orange Hair

It's no secret that Lady Gaga is a total beauty chameleon. We've seen Mother Monster rock a number of hair looks from her signature platinum blonde shade to sculptural turquoise wigs, and she's surprised us yet again with another daring hair color.

Gaga was spotted filming scenes for her role in her upcoming film A Star Is Born with vibrant red-orange hair. The bold shade reminds us of the color and slicked-back style the singer wore for her David Bowie tribute performance at the 2016 Grammy Awards. Instead of channeling Ziggy Stardust, this time around Gaga wore her hair in a voluminous, high ponytail.

Backgrid

Although the singer's new orange shade is likely a wig that she's wearing for her film role, since we can always expect the unexpected from Gaga, we wouldn't be shocked if we see her return to the hair color for red carpet of the film's premiere when it's released next year.