All the '90s & Early Aughts Trends Kylie Jenner Wants to Bring Back

There's a reason Kylie Jenner is such a trendsetter—she both knows how to put a fresh spin on just about everything and when to bring back a trend that gives us all of the nostalgic feels.

Take, for example, this recent Snapchat in which the 19-year-old rocks a zigzag part. Yes, the very zigzag part that reminds us of one very important Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen movie—Our Lips Are Sealed (just think of the cover art!).

A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats 👑 (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Sep 21, 2016 at 4:56pm PDT

A video posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 7, 2016 at 8:06am PDT

Brown Sugar available now. Link in bio. A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 26, 2016 at 12:02pm PDT

NYFW A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 6, 2016 at 5:32pm PDT

🌞day A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 28, 2016 at 11:02am PDT

The zigzag part is hardly the first '90s trend Jenner has sprung on us recently. She has also made a strong case for the choker.And let's not forget the brown lip, which she has proved works on every skin tone with her Brown Sugar Lip Kit.That satin bustier she wore during New York Fashion Week screamed Madonna's "Vogue" era.We definitely haven't forgotten the time she busted out the Von Dutch. The only thing missing here is a trucker hat.

We're so here for all of these blasts from the past, Kylie. Keep 'em coming!