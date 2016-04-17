Kylie Jenner Pairs Rainbow Braids With an Eye-Catching Bikini at Coachella

instagram / kyliejenner
Bee Shapiro
Apr 17, 2016 @ 10:30 am

Talking about getting all eyes on her: Kylie Jenner stood out from the fringe and flower crowns at Coachella in a completely head-turning look. Flaunting double rainbow-hued braids (a slight update to her initial peach 'do to kick off the music fest—see, below), the reality star and makeup maven didn't stop there. 

Crashing @simihaze set

A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Jenner showed off her taut and tan figure in a knit bikini adorned by three eyes. The high-cut, high-waisted bikini brief was something of an '80s throwback (Baywatch is slated for a comeback after all), but the look altogether was pretty clearly modern—well, in a truly Jenner kind of way. See the photos below!

rainbow braids 🌈

A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

@tokyostylez

A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

