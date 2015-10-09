Relive Kylie Jenner’s Best Hair Moments (and Try Them on For Yourself)

Jennifer Velez
Oct 09, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

Kylie Jenner sure knows how to keep us on our toes—especially when it comes to her ever-changing hairstyles. In a little over a month, we’ve seen the 18-year-old go from her naturally dark lob to ashy blonde to mint green and back to brunette (super-long hair extensions included, of course).

“Constantly changing up my style makes me feel creative and it helps me with my confidence,” she recently shared on her website and app. “If any of you are going through something in your life and you want a change, experiment with your hair—it’s so much fun and you’ll feel totally liberated.”

With that said, we've uploaded some of our favorite Kylie hair moments to our Hollywood Makeover tool to inspire your next salon visit. Click here to try them on and then keep scrolling through to see the star’s best hair looks so far.

1 of 11 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Blue Ombré

The hair color chameleon made a splash at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards with a bright blue ombré hairstyle.

2 of 11 Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for GQ

Mile-Long Waves

Thanks to her trusty extensions, the star sported super-long waves while hitting a Grammys after-party.

3 of 11 Karwai Tang/WireImage

Long Bob

The star opted for an edgy lob while co-hosting an event for beauty brand Nip + Fab in London.

4 of 11 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Sculpted Waves

Being her usual glamorous self, Jenner showed off cascading curls at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards.

5 of 11 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Loose Waves

The youngest Jenner sibling chose loose, shiny waves to celebrate the launch of the Kendall + Kylie Topshop fashion line.

6 of 11 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Au Naturel  

The star went with natural shoulder-length waves at the 2015 ESPY Awards and looked as gorgeous as ever.

7 of 11 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Pale Blue

Adding a pop of color to her look, Jenner revealed baby blue strands at the Paper Towns premiere.

8 of 11 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Blunt Bangs

The reality star rocked a shiny black wig with blunt bangs at the 2015 VMAs. If we didn’t know any better, we would’ve thought it was the real deal.

9 of 11 Bennett Raglin/WireImage

Ashy Blonde

Though more short-lived than we had anticipated, the star showed off her new "ashy dirty blonde" hair color when making her New York Fashion Week rounds.

10 of 11 Vivien Killilea/Getty

Sleek Ponytail

While attending the Vera Wang show, the 18-year-old styled her strands in a sleek and sophisticated ponytail.

11 of 11 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Bright Green

Surprise! The ever-changing beauty debuted mint green hair at the Sugar Factory American Brasserie in New York City.

