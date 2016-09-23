You NEED to See Kristen Stewart's New Platinum Blonde Hair

Kristen Stewart has definitely made the hair color rounds. We've seen her in everything from her dirty blonde locks in Panic room, to her signature brunette tousled waves as Bella in Twilight, to other variations of blonde. Basically, she's not afraid of a beauty risk, which makes her one of our favorite people ever, obviously.

And with that, you should know Kristen made yet another drastic cut and color change. Up until last night, she was sporting an ombre lob, but now girlfriend is all about that platinum pixie.

I could not love this human being anymore. New hair vibes. ❤️❤️❤️ #bestcollaborator #kristenSTEWART #hairbyADIR #bleachedhair @chanelofficial A photo posted by Adir Abergel (@hairbyadir) on Sep 22, 2016 at 8:08pm PDT

LIVING for this.

If there was any way for the Chanel dinner to get even more stylish, Kristin Stewart knows how to get it done with a good ol' hair switch-up.

She doubled the shock (and chic) factor by not only debuting a noticeably blonder hair color, but also a noticeably shorter 'do. It looks a tad longer than your standard pixie, but it's definitely not a bob. The genius behind the look, you are probably wondering? That would be hairstylist Adir Abergel, who was also responsible for Emilia Clarke's blonde locks at the Emmy's.

It's not exactly a brand new color for Kristen or anything, but that doesn't mean it's not fly as hell.