Kristin Cavallari Just Got the Haircut You’ve Wanted All Summer

It’s safe to say this is definitely the haircut of summer 2017. Kristin Cavallari is the latest member of the lob club, but she took the plunge with true California beachy vibes by her side.

An updated version of Cavallari’s Laguna Beach bob, the star’s new cropped look was created by celebrity hairstylist Riawna Capri, the Hollywood-adored beauty pro who’s also responsible for Nina Dobrev’s wavy bob and most of Julianne Hough’s enviable looks.

RELATED: Khloe Kardashian Isn't a Blonde Anymore

According to Capri’s Instagram caption, Cavallari took the plunge just one hour before a shoot for her jewelry brand Uncommon James.

Chop chop ✂️ A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jul 21, 2017 at 5:33pm PDT

VIDEO: Kaia Gerber Is Cindy Crawford’s Twin With This New Haircut

Styled in undone, waves and a side part, the cut looks like it’s slightly angled and hits right at the collarbone, making it still incredibly versatile to a variety of styles and even updos.

Who's next? LC?