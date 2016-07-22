Kris and Kourtney Owned #FlashbackFriday with Matching Haircuts 

John Sciulli/Getty Images

#FBF goals. 

Megan Kennedy
Jul 22, 2016 @ 1:15 pm
Is there anything more awww-inducing than an old mother-daughter picture of a picture? Actually yes, it's Kris Jenner's latest #FBF Instagram post (quite possibly her best yet) of her matching haircut to baby Kourtney Kardashian. I guess the fam that gets their hair cut together, stays together.   

#FBF ❤️ my beautiful @kourtneykardash!!! #family #love #matchinghaircuts #beauty

A photo posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

Wait, do I see matching white ruffled shirts, too? This Christmas card-worthy pic is definitely the top throwback snap we've seen today. Nostalgia levels are off the charts! SOS.  

I guess we can now consider Kris the official source for all of your Kardashian baby pic needs. She is their mom, after all. 

In all seriousness, she is like the queen of #flashbackfriday and #throwbackthursday. Let's take it back to a #TBT of Khloe, Kim, and Kourtney all in matching outfits. Anyone else sensing a theme here?  

My girls... all matching, of course! LOL #TBT #family #love @kourtneykardash @khloekardashian @kimkardashian

A photo posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

So. Cute.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!