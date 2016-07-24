Kim Kardashian's Messy Top Knot is the Perfect Summer Weekend Style

Kim Kardashian’s top knot is officially mile-high. The 35-year-old entrepreneur took her glam squad to the skies to get her ready for landing at Revolve’s summer party in the Hamptons last weekend. On her private jet, Kardashian’s hairstylist Justine Marjan piled the star’s strands into a messy bun with a few face-framing strands left out. There’s no doubt the style is the perfect antidote to staying cool during the East Coast’s heatwave, but Kardashian told a fan on Twitter that it’s also her preferred hair vibe when she goes sans extensions.

To prep Kardashian’s hair for the style, Marjan spritzed on Paul Mitchell Express Dry Wash Waterless Shampoo ($27; drugstore.com) and ran Paul Mitchell Dry Wax ($21; drugstore.com) through her strands, and brushed the products through using Paul Mitchell MarulaOil Detangling Brush (at salons, visit paulmithcell.com for locations). This created the grit to help hold the style throughout the party.

Next, Marjan split Kardashian’s hair into two sections with the topmost section from the ear to the crown of the head, and pulled it into a high ponytail leaving a few loose pieces out around. She used the brush to gather the bottom section of the reality star’s hair and add it the pony by securing it with a hair bungee. For extra texture, Justine worked the Dry Wax throughout the pony and roughed it up with her fingers.

Back at it in the Hamptons with @Revolve #RevolveInTheHamptons A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 16, 2016 at 2:50pm PDT

The final steps: Marjan twisted the pony into a top knot and secured with bobby pins and French pins, and spritzed any stray pieces that were left out around the nape of Kardashian’s neck with Paul Mitchell MarulaOil Rare Oil Perfecting Hairspray ($31; sears.com). Talk about a hairstyle that reaches new heights.