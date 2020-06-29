Kim Kardashian West Is Officially a Redhead
Her ketchup-red hair looks absolutely delicious, TBH.
In today's episode of post-quarantine celebrity hair makeovers, Kim Kardashian West has gone where she's never gone before with her hair color. She is now a redhead.
Kardashian West debuted her intense red hair in a series of videos on her Instagram Story, which she also shared on Twitter.
"Hey guys, I dyed my hair red. Do you love it?," she asked her followers in one clip.
The star and beauty entrepreneur styled her now-red hair into a high messy bun accessorized with two face-framing tendrils.
While Kardashian West is known for experimenting with her hairstyles, she often goes from a deep brunette blunt bob to long tousled platinum blonde waves with the help of wigs and extensions.
However, every once and awhile, she just goes for it. Such is the case for her bright ketchup red hair.
Case in point: The cherry red bob wig she wore in February 2019.
Kardashian West's red hair might come as a surprise, but she actually low-key hinted at her hair makeover in April. Her hairstylist Chris Appleton shared a slideshow of the star's many hair changes, asking fans to share their opinions on their favorite KKW look in the comments.
VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Just Brought Christina Aguilera's "Dirrty" Look into 2020
Kardashian West shared joined in and shared her own pick. "Red," she wrote with the heart and kiss emoji.
I, for one, do not have a sweet tooth and could never get behind the red velvet hair trend. However, as a lifelong fan of ketchup, Kardashian West's new hair color looks absolutely delicious.