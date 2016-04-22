Kim Kardashian and North West's Girls' Day Included Matching Hairstyles

John Parra/Getty Images

Well, that's adorable. 

Dobrina Zhekova
Apr 22, 2016 @ 9:30 am

You know the old saying "Like mother, like daughter"? Well, it’s definitely true for Kim Kardashian and North West. After spending a few days in Iceland to celebrate Kourtney’s birthday, Kim K. treated herself and her daughter to a little girls day, where they wore matching braids, obvi. 

The reality star shared a just plain adorable photo of her and Nori, and be prepared — it's the cutest thing you'll see all day. In the pic, North is pretty much the spitting image of her mom in braids and a choker. Yes, even North is feeing the '90s vibes.

Girls day!

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

The two also had some fun trying on some makeup on Snapchat. OK, that was just a filter, but it’s worth seeing Kim Kardashian wearing bright pink lipstick and glitter.

Go follow @khlosnapchats

A video posted by Kim Kardashian Snapchats (@kimmysnapchats) on

#Twinning

