Kim Kardashian and North West's Girls' Day Included Matching Hairstyles

Well, that's adorable.
You know the old saying "Like mother, like daughter"? Well, it’s definitely true for Kim Kardashian and North West. After spending a few days in Iceland to celebrate Kourtney’s birthday, Kim K. treated herself and her daughter to a little girls day, where they wore matching braids, obvi.
The reality star shared a just plain adorable photo of her and Nori, and be prepared — it's the cutest thing you'll see all day. In the pic, North is pretty much the spitting image of her mom in braids and a choker. Yes, even North is feeing the '90s vibes.
The two also had some fun trying on some makeup on Snapchat. OK, that was just a filter, but it’s worth seeing Kim Kardashian wearing bright pink lipstick and glitter.
#Twinning