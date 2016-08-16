Kim Kardashian Is Having the Hair Moment of Our Mermaid Dreams

We tried to think about the last time we woke up and didn't low-key think about how we could get Kim Kardashian level hair, and basically, the limit doesn't exist. Between reviving the messy topknot and giving us asymmetrical lob #goals, Kim's hair game is so incredibly strong. Well, last night Kim K. shared an Instagram of some serious mermaid-Rapunzel hybrid hair done by Cesar Ramirez (he's also responsible for Shay Mitchell and Ashley Graham's perpetually great hair), and it is giving us major #tbt vibes.

RELATED: Beauty Writer Searches for the Ultimate Cure to Puffy Eyes, We All Rejoice Today A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 15, 2016 at 8:27pm PDT

Kim's mermaid level beach waves are, in a word, amazing. That's what we hope and dream all of our salt sprays would do in just one sprtiz. We know everyone's all about shedding hair for that summer length, but Kim is really making a case for the opposite.

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian's Best Beauty Moments

Most importantly, it's giving us nostalgia for the earlier seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians when long, beachy waves were basically Kim's (and all of her sisters') go-to look. You came to expect it and flawless they were every single time.