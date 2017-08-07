Khloé Kardashian Switched Up Her Hair Color Yet Again

Bye bye, bronde? After only about two weeks of going back to her brunette roots, it looks like Khloé Kardashian has welcomed back the blonde.

Los Angeles-based celebrity hair colorist Anja Burton posted a picture of Kardashian wearing beachy blonde ombre highlights—a surprising switch up from the true "bronde" she just revealed.

Thanks to celebrity hair colorists like Tracey Cunningham, Kardashian had slowly transformed her dark hair into a lighter honey hue, finally taking the bleach all the way up to her roots after months and months of subtle updates. Just when we thought Kardashian was sticking to blonde as her signature, she took to her app to reveal that she was ready for a change and wanted to "gradually ease into the dark side."

That’s when Cunningham created the caramel bronde shade for her, a trend that stars like Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively have both adopted.

Maybe Kardashian wasn’t quite ready to leave sunkissed strands behind, or maybe this is just the first step in another hair journey we’ll witness in the coming weeks.