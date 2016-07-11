Leave It to Kesha to Make You Want Bangs

Over the past few months, Kesha's had more hair changes than we can count. We almost can't keep up. First, there was the major length change, going from her usual long tresses to her new lob. Then, there was the enviously cool hair color change. And now, Kesha has been embracing life with bangs. And we got to give it to her—the hair change is a brave one. Take it from us...

chopped and banged. A photo posted by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on Jul 10, 2016 at 11:28pm PDT

Kesha, who's just announced an upcoming Las Vegas residency, shared a photo on her Instagram last night of her hairstyle, which she captioned "chopped and banged." While the fringe is the main focus, you definitely can't miss her messy, beachy waves created by hairstylist Andrea Jaclyn. We'll need the exact iron used and the lowdown on all her styling products, please!

While bangs can seem like a risky move—bad middle school haircuts will haunt us forever—Kesha's new do is testament not only to the style, but to bangs as a summer cut.

This, however, appears to just be a trim. The singer has been wearing bangs for a good three months now and seems to really love the look. Can you blame her? They're like instant accessories.

We know you usually want to get your hair out of your face during the summer, but honestly, how good does Kesha's hair look?!